HARD ROCK SPORTS BETTING TO BEGIN IN A FEW WEEKS

It will be a little longer before the Hard Rock Casino in Sioux City begins sports betting.

Hard Rock General Manager Jim Franke says there are some details with their partnership agreement that have not been fully resolved; so they asked the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission to remove their request for approval from Tuesday’s meeting agenda:

Franke says they will take the necessary steps to ensure they deliver a best in class mobile and retail sports betting platform:

The next commission meeting is on August 22nd.

If the IRGC approves Hard Rock’s proposal at that meeting, they will launch their sportsbook operation immediately.

Hard Rock has received approval from the IRGC to begin signing up patron accounts with the rest of the state’s casinos.

Sports betting rules were approved for Iowa by the state’s Racing and Gaming Commission at their meeting in West Des Moines.

Commissioner Jeff Lamberti made the motion.

Racing and Gaming Commission administrator Brian Ohorilko says the casinos can begin offering sports betting at noon on August 15th.

The commission also approved the sports gambling licenses for 18 of the 19 casinos.

Ohorilko says the casinos have been developing their sports gambling aps and betting areas on site at their own pace.

