GAS LINE BREAK CLOSES BUSINESSES ON HISTORIC 4TH

CREWS FROM MIDAMERICAN ENERGY WERE WORKING LONG INTO TUESDAY NIGHT REPAIRING A GAS LINE BREAK ON HISTORIC 4TH STREET.

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE SAYS A CONSTRUCTION CREW INSTALLING A LIGHT POLE AT 4TH AND COURT STRUCK AND SEVERED A SIX INCH NATURAL GAS LINE WITH AN AUGER AROUND 11AM TUESDAY MORNING.

THE ODOR CAUSED A FEW BUSINESSES IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD TO CLOSE EARLY, BUT FIRE OFFICIALS SAY THERE WERE NO ELEVATED LEVELS OF GAS IN THOSE BUSINESSES.

BARRICADES WERE PUT UP ON THE STREET AS REPAIR CREWS HAD TO DIG IN TWO PLACES TO SHUT OFF AND REPAIR THE BREAK.