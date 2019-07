FIRE DESTROYS RED TAGGED SIOUX CITY RESIDENCE

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE IS INVESTIGATING A BLAZE THAT DESTROYED A RED TAGGED RESIDENCE IN MORNINGSIDE TUESDAY MORNING.

CAPTAIN RYAN COLLINS SAYS FIREFIGHTERS FOUND FLAMES COMING FROM 3023 MELROSE AVENUE WHEN THEY ARRIVED AFTER 2AM:

OC……PRIOR TO THE FIRE. ;15

THE HOUSE HAD BEEN RED TAGGED IN 2017 AND WHILE NOBODY WAS SUPPOSED TO BE LIVING INSIDE, PILES OF GARBAGE WERE FOUND IN THE BASEMENT AND INTERIOR OF THE STRUCTURE.

COLLINS SAYS IT’S LIKELY A TRANSIENT HAD BEEN IN THE BUILDING, AND SAYS IT WAS A DANGEROUS SITUATION WITH THE CONDITION OF THE HOUSE:

OC………..IN AROUND. :17

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED.

COLLINS SAYS THE HOUSE WAS ALREADY SCHEDULED TO BE DEMOLISHED IN THE NEXT MONTH.

THE EXACT CAUSE OF THE FIRE REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.

PHOTOS BY GEORGE LINDBLADE

UPDATED 3:45PM 7/30/19