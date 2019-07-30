BOSWELL WANTS CHANGE OF VENUE FOR LOOFE MURDER TRIAL

The second defendant in the slaying of Sydney Loofe of Lincoln, Nebraska wants her trial moved to another county.

The attorney for 25-year-old Bailey Boswell stated in a filed motion that the “deep and bitter prejudice” against Boswell in Saline County made a fair trial impossible.

Boswell and her boyfriend, Aubrey Trail, were charged with first-degree murder in the 2017 slaying of the 24-year-old Loofe.

Trail was convicted July 10th.

Boswell’s attorney also wants testimony about witchcraft or the occult excluded from her trial.

A woman testified at Trail’s trial that he bragged to her about killing several people and told her how she could gain powers as one of his “witches” if she tortured her victim before death.

A judge has yet to rule on the motions.