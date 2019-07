4TH ST. TO CLOSE BETWEEN PEARL & DOUGLAS FOR 4 MONTHS

A SECTION OF 4TH STREET IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY WILL BE CLOSED FOR THE NEXT 4 MONTHS BEGINNING ON THURSDAY.

THE CITY ENGINEERING DEPARTMENT SAYS 4TH STREET WILL BE CLOSED BETWEEN DOUGLAS AND PEARL STREET FROM AUGUST 1ST THROUGH NOVEMBER 30TH.

THE SIDEWALK ON THE NORTH SIDE OF 4TH STREET WILL ALSO BE CLOSED TO PEDESTRIAN TRAFFIC.

THE CLOSURE IS SO A PRIVATE CONTRACTOR CAN MAKE REPAIRS TO A BUILDING LOCATED ON THE STREET.

A DETOUR WILL BE POSTED USING PEARL, DOUGLAS, 5TH AND 6TH STREETS.