SIOUX CITY POLICE INVESTIGATE TRIPLE STABBING

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING A STABBING EARLY SUNDAY MORNING THAT SENT THREE PEOPLE TO THE HOSPITAL.

POLICE SAY THE FIGHT INVOLVED PEOPLE WHO HAD COME OUT OF APARTMENTS IN THE AREA OF OLD CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL AND WHO WERE ARGUING OVER A CELLPHONE.

THREE PEOPLE WERE STABBED IN THE ALTERCATION AND MORE THAN ONE WEAPON WAS USED.

POLICE SAY TWO OF THE VICTIMS WERE INJURED SERIOUSLY ENOUGH TO REQUIRE SURGERY.

INVESTIGATORS SAY THE STORIES OF THOSE INVOLVED ARE CONFLICTING AND NOBODY HAS BEEN CHARGED AS OF MONDAY AFTERNOON.

THE NAMES OF THOSE INJURED HAVE NOT BEEN RELEASED AND THE INVESTIGATION IS CONTINUING.