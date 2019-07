PLYMOUTH COUNTY FAIR HAS INCREASE IN ATTENDANCE

The 2019 edition of the Plymouth County Fair is now in the books, and fair officials are pleased with the attendance.

Fair officials estimated the total attendance at 112,400 compared to 2018’s total of 111,900.

Loren Schnepf serves as the fair board’s vice president:

Schnepf credits the community for the success of the Plymouth County Fair:

Schnepf says he heard several positive comments about this year’s fair.