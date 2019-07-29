IOWA SPORTS BETTING RULES TO BE CONSIDERED BY IRGC

Sports gambling will take the final step toward becoming reality Tuesday during a special meeting of the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission.

Commission administrator Brian Ohorilko says the regulators will take a vote on the emergency rules.

He says the emergency adoption allows things to be set in motion.

Ohorilko says the earliest Iowa’s 19 casinos could take bets would be the middle of next month.

The casinos can offer on-line wagering and or take sports bets at their facilities.

The special meeting Tuesday is at 10 a-m at the Drury Inn and Suites in West Des Moines.

