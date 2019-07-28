X’S TRADE MICHAEL LANG TO ST. PAUL

The Sioux City Explorers have traded their all time leader in several categories to the St. Paul Saints.

Outfielder Michael Lang goes to the Saints for two players to be named later.

The X’s have added former major league outfielder Jeremy Hazelbaker to take Lang’s roster spot.

Lang was a main stay in right field for the Explorers for the past six seasons and played in seven total.

Lang has played the most games in a Sioux City uniform with 538, leads the X’s in career franchise hits with 642 and became only the thirteenth player in league history to reach the 600 hit mark on June 11th against the Lincoln Saltdogs with a home run.

Lang also leads the franchise in runs (432) doubles (106), triples (32), total bases (912), at bats (2,135), plate appearances (2,421), hit by pitch (52) and strikeouts (473).

He finishes with the second most stolen bases in franchise history with 143, which is 25 short of Nolan Lane’s 168.

Lang also holds the single season records for triples (’15 – 10) and stolen bases (’15 – 45).

He was hitting .279 with five home runs, 17 doubles, 18 RBI’s, 47 runs scored, 13 stolen bases and an OBP of .351 this season.

The Explorers add former big league outfielder Jeremy Hazelbaker.

The 31 year old from Muncie, Indiana joins the X’s with a plethora of experience, most recently in Korea.

The left handed hitting outfielder was drafted by the Red Sox, spending five seasons in the Boston farm system making it as high as AAA.

In 2016 Hazelbaker would spend much of the season with the St. Louis Cardinals, playing in 114 games where he hit .235 with 12 home runs, seven doubles, 28 RBI’s and 35 runs scored while swiping five bases.

The 2017 season found him playing in 41 games with the Arizona Diamondbacks and hitting .346.

In Hazelbaker’s big league career he played in 155 games and hit .258 with 14 home runs, 38 RBI’s, 45 runs scored and six stolen bases.

Last season saw him bounce around the AAA affiliates of the Diamondbacks, Rays and Twins.

During the 2019 season he has played in 11 games in Korea for the Kia Tigers of the KBO.