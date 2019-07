OAK RIDGE BOYS TO PERFORM AT ORPHEUM THEATER

Country Music Hall of Fame members The Oak Ridge Boys will return to Sioux City to perform this fall.

The Grammy Award-winning group will play their Down Home Christmas show at the Orpheum Theatre on Friday, November 15th.

The Oaks will perform a mixture of traditional and contemporary songs, including songs from the Oaks’ seven Christmas CDs.

Tickets starting at $39 go on sale next Friday, August 2nd at 10 a.m.