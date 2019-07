YOUNG CITY STUDENTS EXCEL AT STATE TRACK MEET

ELEVEN SIOUX CITY ELEMENTARY AND MIDDLE SCHOOL AGE STUDENTS RECENTLY COMPETED IN THE LIVE HEALTHY IOWA KIDS STATE TRACK MEET IN MARSHALLTOWN.

THE STUDENTS FINISHED IN THE TOP 20 OF ALL 20 EVENTS THEY COMPETED IN AGAINST OVER 200 COMPETITORS, EARNING TWO FIRSTS, A SECOND, AND TWO 3RD PLACE FINISHES.

CITY RECREATION SUPERVISOR ERIC GRIFFITH SAYS IT’S A GREAT EXPERIENCE FOR THE KIDS:

OC…….GOOD TIME WITH IT. :07

CALEB CROSS WON THE LONG JUMP FOR BOYS AGES 13-14 AND JOLEIGH HENSLEY WON THE 50 METER DASH FOR GIRLS AGES 9 AND 10.

SHE ALSO PLACED SECOND IN THE LONG JUMP.