A SOUTH DAKOTA INMATE HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO AN ADDITIONAL 60 YEARS IN THE STATE PRISON ON A FIRST DEGREE KIDNAPPING CHARGE.

54-YEAR-OLD ERVIN COOK JR. WAS SENTENCED FRIDAY IN YANKTON.

PROSECUTORS SAY COOK WALKED AWAY FROM THE YANKTON MINIMUM SECURITY UNIT LAST AUGUST 4TH AND FORCED A WOMAN TO LEAVE THE HUMAN SERVICES CENTER AND HELD HER AGAINST HER WILL.

A JUDGE SUSPENDED 20 YEARS OF COOK’S 60 YEAR SENTENCE, BUT ORDERED IT TO RUN CONSECUTIVELY TO HIS CURRENT SENTENCE HE IS SERVING.