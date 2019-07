VICTIMS SURVIVE AFTER TRUCK GOES OVER PERRY STREET BLUFF

THE OCCUPANTS OF A PICK-UP TRUCK AVOIDED SERIOUS INJURY AFTER THEIR VEHICLE WENT OFF THE ROAD AND OVER THE CLIFF IN THE 100 BLOCK OF PERRY STREET AROUND 1:30 FRIDAY MORNING.

POLICE SAY THEY WERE ATTEMPTING TO LOCATE THE TRUCK WHEN AN OFFICER SPOTTED IT AROUND 7TH AND WATER STREET.

POLICE FOLLOWED THE VEHICLE TO CHECK ON ITS OCCUPANTS WHEN THE TRUCK HEADED UP PERRY STREET AND FAILED TO STOP AT THE TOP OF THE HILL OVERLOOKING THE VETS BRIDGE AND I-29.

THE TRUCK HIT TREES ABOUT 50 FEET DOWN THE BLUFF AND LANDED ON THE HILLSIDE.

OFFICERS FOUND THE TWO OCCUPANTS IN A NEARBY WOODED AREA.

ONE PERSON WAS TAKEN TO UNITY POINT ST. LUKE’S WITH MINOR FACE LACERATIONS.

NO CRIMINAL CHARGES HAVE BEEN FILED AT THIS TIME AND THE INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING.