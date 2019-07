IF YOUR CHILD RIDES A BIKE AND NEEDS A HELMET, STOP DOWN TO THE SIOUX CITY FARMER’S MARKET SATURDAY MORNING.

LOCAL EMERGENCY RESPONDERS AND THE CHILDREN’S MIRACLE NETWORK MIRACLE RIDERS WILL GIVE AWAY 360 BICYCLE HELMETS TO CHILDREN BETWEEN 8AM AND 1PM.

THE FARMER’S MARKET IS LOCATED IN THE WEST PARKING LOT ACROSS FROM THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER AT THE CORNER OF TRI-VIEW AVENUE AND PEARL STREETS.