CREWS MAKE PROGRESS ON CITY STREET REPAIRS

YOU MAY THINK IT’S NOT HAPPENING AS FAST AS YOU WOULD LIKE, BUT PROGRESS IS BEING MADE ON REPAIRING AND RESURFACING THE STREETS OF SIOUX CITY.

CITY ENGINEER GORDON PHAIR SAYS WORK IS PROGRESSING ON THE MILITARY ROAD BRIDGE INTO NORTH SIOUX, WHILE THE SOUTH DAKOTA D-O-T HAS COMPLETED DECK WORK ON THE I-29 BRIDGE INTO DAKOTA DUNES:

OC…….SEPTEMBER AS PLANNED. :27

WORK ON PIERCE STREET IS ALSO CONTINUING BETWEEN 18TH AND 27TH STREET:

OC………NEIGHBORHOODS & BUSINESSES. :14

DOUGLAS STREET FROM DOWNTOWN NORTH HAS BEEN UNDERGOING RESURFACING, AND PHAIR SAYS THAT WILL SOON BE FINISHED.

THERE WERE A COUPLE OF UNEXPECTED ISSUES THAT WERE FOUND AT 4TH STREET AND AT 10TH AND DOUGLAS:

OC……………TO FIX THOSE. :18

PHAIR SAYS 11TH AND FLOYD WILL SOON BE RESURFACED TO COINCIDE WITH CARGILL’S CURRENT CLOSURE OF 11TH.

THAT WILL BE FINISHED BY THE END OF AUGUST.

HE SAYS WORK ON MORNINGSIDE AVENUE AT LAKEPORT SHOULD ALSO BE FINISHED BY LATE AUGUST.