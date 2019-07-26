CITY POOL SEASON WINDING DOWN FOR THE SUMMER

It’s hard to believe summer is winding down soon and the municipal swimming pools will soon be closing for the season.

Eric Griffith of the city parks department says the last day of the season for Leif Erikson and Lewis Pools will be Tuesday, August 6th:

OC………..Sunday August 18th. :14

Griffith says rainy weather cost swimmers two full weeks of the pool season this summer:

OC…….is cold. :21

Pooch Paddles where you may bring your dog to the Riverside pool will be on Monday and Tuesday, August 19th & 20th from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Griffith says Splash Pads will stay open through the Labor Day weekend.