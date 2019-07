VIRGINIA ST. SHOOTING VICTIM HAD RECENTLY BEEN RELEASED FROM JAIL

SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE RELEASED THE NAME OF THE MAN WHO WAS FOUND SHOT EARLY WEDNESDAY IN THE 700 BLOCK OF VIRGINIA STREET.

POLICE SAY 31-YEAR-OLD LAVELL TAYLOR OF SIOUX CITY WAS SHOT IN THE ABDOMEN AROUND 12:30A.M.

OFFICERS FOUND EVIDENCE OF THE SHOOTING AT 1122 VIRGINIA, BUT NO SUSPECT INFORMATION IS KNOWN AT THIS TIME.

TAYLOR WAS TRANSPORTED BY AMBULANCE TO MERCY ONE HOSPITAL.

HE HAD BEEN ARRESTED ON SEVERAL CHARGES JULY 16TH WHEN HE SPED AWAY FROM A TRAFFIC STOP, STRUCK ANOTHER VEHICLE AT LEECH AVENUE AND SOUTH LEWIS BOULEVARD AND THEN FLED ON FOOT.

TAYLOR WAS FREE ON BOND AFTER BEING BOOKED INTO THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON CHARGES OF ELUDING, SPEEDING, AND OTHER TRAFFIC COUNTS.