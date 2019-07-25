THUNE SAYS HE WILL RELUCTANTLY SUPPORT FEDERAL BUDGET DEAL

White House and Congressional negotiators have reached agreement on a two-year budget deal that raises spending by three hundred twenty billion dollars over spending caps and raises the debt limit.

South Dakota Senator John Thune says it’s the best deal that could be made:

Thune says each side has its priorities:

The South Dakota Republican says he will reluctantly support the deal:

The U.S. House voted for the budget deal Thursday afternoon by a 284-149 vote.

The federal deficit for this year is now at seven hundred forty seven billion dollars, a twenty three percent increase from a year ago and the federal debt has ballooned to twenty two trillion dollars.

