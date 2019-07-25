SEVEN YEAR OLD GIRL RESCUED FROM TOP OF WATER TOWER

A missing 7-year old girl with autism was rescued from near the top of a water tower in Estherville, Iowa Thursday morning.

The girl was reported missing by family members and was located near the top deck of the water tower clinging to the ladder.

Officers and firefighters put up a tarp beneath the child in the event she fell.

Estherville Firefighters used their ladder truck to reach the girl, whose head was caught between two of the tower ladder rungs.

The child had to be cut free and was safely returned to her parents.

Photo by Estherville Police