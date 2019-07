A Woodbury County Judge has found a Sioux City man mentally competent to stand trial in the slaying of a Nebraska man in town last July.

Judge Patrick Tott ruled that 31-year-old Daniel Levering may not be willing to assist in his defense but is competent to do so.

Levering has pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of 36-year-old Vincent Walker of Winnebago on July 23rd of 2017.

A trial date has not been set.