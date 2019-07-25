KING SAYS MUELLER REPORT SHOWS DEMOCRATIC FAILURE AGAINST TRUMP

Iowa Republican Congressman Steve King says Democratic House members failed again Wednesday in their effort to find evidence to support impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Former special counsel Robert Mueller testified before the House Judiciary and House Intelligence Committees on the findings of his office’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election and President Trump’s response to the investigation:

OC……..to impeach Donald Trump. ;28

Congressman King was not complimentary about Mueller’s performance before the committees either:

OC……….talk about that. :24

King says Mueller’s testimony didn’t illuminate anything today except that they had a biased team of biased lawyers, Trump-haters and Hillary-lovers, that spent all of this time and all of this money, roughly $30 million, to produce years of heartache for the American people.