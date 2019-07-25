IOWA JUVENILE ARRESTED AFTER 115MPH PURSUIT IN NEBRASKA

A juvenile driving a car stolen in Sioux City has been arrested after a high speed pursuit that ended near Kearney, Nebraska Wednesday.

The Nebraska State Patrol says a trooper observed a westbound car traveling at over 100 miles per hour on Interstate 80 early Wednesday evening.

The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled, reaching speeds of up to 115 miles per hour and passing other vehicles on the shoulder.

The vehicle exited I-80 and ended up in a pond near Archway Road, where the driver fled on foot.

A trooper located the suspect, a 17-year-old male from Iowa, and took him into custody.

The vehicle was stolen from Sioux City earlier this week.

The unidentified juvenile was transported to the Madison County Juvenile Detention Center.

