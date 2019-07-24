UNITED WAY ANNOUNCES FOCUS GRANTS & AWARDS

The United Way of Siouxland announced the recipients of their FOCUS Grants at the third annual Leadership Awards Luncheon Wednesday.

The one time grants are to provide support to local nonprofit programs working to correct issues negatively impacting the community.

The Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA received $25,000 for their Y-Club Before and After School Care program at Dakota Valley.

Lila Mae’s House and the Plains Area Mental Health each received $20,000 and the Warming Shelter, $12,500.

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino of Sioux City was honored as the local major business of the year.

Andrea Paret of Mary J. Treglia Community House was named Outstanding Services Professional of the year.

OTHER AWARDS

2019 Medium Business of the Year: CMBA Architects

2019 Small Business of the Year: Heritage Bank

2018 Most Improved Campaign of the Year: Tyson Fresh Meats

The upcoming campaign will officially kick off on August 15th at CNOS Fieldhouse / United Sports Academy.