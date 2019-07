TRUCK DRIVER INJURED IN ROLLOVER ACCIDENT NEAR KINGSLEY

A TRUCK DRIVER WAS INJURED WHEN HIS SEMI ROLLED OFF THE ROAD NEAR KINGSLEY AROUND 9AM WEDNESDAY MORNING.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS THE DRIVER, 44-YEAR-OLD KEVIN BALDWIN OF SIOUX CITY, WAS HAULING GRAVEL WHEN HIS TRUCK WHEN OFF THE ROAD AT COUNTY ROAD C-66 AND SHAMROCK AVENUE, SPILLING THE LOAD.

INVESTIGATORS SAY BALDWIN TOLD THEM HE REACHED DOWN FOR A WATER BOTTLE, AND THEN THE PASSENGER SIDE FRONT WHEEL WENT OFF THE ROAD, TIPPING THE TRUCK INTO A DITCH.

BALDWIN HAD TO BE EXTRICATED FROM THE VEHICLE AND SUSTAINED NON-LIFE THREATENING INJURIES.

HE WAS TAKEN BY HELICOPTER TO MERCY ONE IN SIOUX CITY.

C-66 WAS CLOSED TEMPORARILY BECAUSE OF THE ACCIDENT.

UPDATED 4:50PM 7/24/19

PHOTOS COURTESY KMEG