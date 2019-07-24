SLOW GOING ON I-29 NORTHBOUND INTO SOUTH DAKOTA

Traffic has slowed again at the I-29 bridge over the Big Sioux River at the Iowa-South Dakota border.

South Dakota D-O-T officials say bridge deck repair work on the northbound lanes is underway and will last through Friday.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane across the structure while work is completed.

That has backed up northbound traffic past Hamilton Blvd., even on the adjoining Riverside ramp.

Motorists need to be aware of sudden slow and merging traffic.

Since the Military Road bridge into South Dakota remains closed, there’s really no alternate route to enter Dakota Dunes and North Sioux City.