NEW DOCUMENTARY PLANNED ON AFTERMATH OF CLOSING OF SIOUX CITY’S ZENITH PLANT

A filmmaker from New York is in Sioux City this week, doing research for his planned follow up to a documentary made by George Lindblade in the late 70’s.

Jay Shapiro’s film will look at the aftermath of Zenith’s decision in 1977 to close their electronics manufacturing plant here in Sioux City:

Lindblade, in association with the local Machinist’s Union, shot “We Didn’t Want it to Happen This Way” which told the story of the 1500 Zenith jobs going overseas and to Mexico.

Now 42 years later, Shapiro hopes to talk to people who worked at Zenith, or who had family members impacted by the closing.

He will be doing that as around two dozen presidential candidates visit our area:

Shapiro and Lindblade will join News Director Woody Gottburg on “Open Line” next Monday morning.

If you worked at Zenith in Sioux City or know someone who did, you may contact Lindblade at 712-255-4346.