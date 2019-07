C-P-R ON THE GOLF COURSE SAVES LIFE OF FORMER HINTON MAYOR

A HINTON MAN IS ALIVE TODAY THANKS TO FAST ACTION FROM HIS GOLFING PARTNERS AND THEIR KNOWLEDGE OF C-P-R AT THE DEER RUN GOLF COURSE EARLIER THIS MONTH.

68-YEAR-OLD DICK BEAULIEU WAS GOLFING IN HINTON ON JULY 2ND AND HAD JUST HIT A SHOT ONTO THE GREEN WHEN HE COLLAPSED ON THE COURSE.

FORTUNATELY ,HIS GOLFING FRIEND DEAN BURGER KNEW WHAT TO DO:

IT TOOK AROUND 10 MINUTES FOR E-M-T’S TO ARRIVE BECAUSE THEY ARE VOLUNTEERS.

BEAULIEU SAYS HE WAS TOLD HIS PULSE STOPPED AFTER HE COLLAPSED:

BEAULIEU, WHO IS THE FORMER MAYOR OF HINTON, SAID HE FELT FINE THAT MORNING.

HE HAD SUFFERED A MINOR HEART ATTACK 19 YEARS AGO AT THE SAME GOLF COURSE:

HE GOT THAT PACEMAKER THAT FRIDAY AND WAS RELEASED THE NEXT DAY, SATURDAY THE 6TH.

BURGER FORTUNATELY HAD BEEN TRAINED IN C-P-R FOR YEARS, BUT HAD NEVER HAD TO USE THAT TRAINING IN AN EMERGENCY UNTIL THIS MONTH:

LEARNING C-P-R CAN HELP YOU SAVE A LIFE.

TRAINING IS OFFERED AT VARIOUS TIMES THROUGH YOUR LOCAL RED CROSS AS WELL AS SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE.