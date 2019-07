ROUND BARN PROMOTES COUNTY DAIRY INDUSTRY AT PLYMOUTH FAIR

THE BEST FIVE DAYS OF SUMMER BEGINS AT THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY FAIR IN LE MARS ON WEDNESDAY, AND ITS MOST FAMOUS ATTRACTION HAS A NEW THEME THIS YEAR.

JORDAN SITZMANN, AG COMMITTEE CHAIRMAN OF THE FAIR, SAYS THE ROUND BARN IS SHOWCASING THE DAIRY INDUSTRY THIS YEAR:

ROUND BARN COORDINATOR DENNIS MORRICE SAYS THE THEME ALSO RELATES TO THE COUNTY’S BIGGEST INDUSTRY:

THERE’S ALSO A SPECIAL RENDITION OF THE ROUND BARN MADE FROM A DAIRY PRODUCT:

YOU CAN ALSO TAKE A VIRTUAL REALITY TOUR OF A DAIRY FARM EACH NIGHT OF THE FAIR AT 6PM WITH SPECIAL GOGGLES THANKS TO MORNINGSIDE COLLEGE.

THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY FAIR RUNS THROUGH SUNDAY AT THE FAIRGROUNDS IN LE MARS.