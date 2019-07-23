NEW CHARGE FILED IN 2017 AKRON SHOOTING CASE

A rural Akron, Iowa woman originally charged with killing her husband has pleaded not guilty to making a false report to a public safety entity.

35-year-old Becky Hebert was originally charged with second-degree murder for the October 5th, 2017, shooting death of 40-year-old Jeremy Hebert.

The charge was dismissed weeks later.

Deputies reported that she said numerous times that she’d shot her husband – statements that they later concluded were lies.

Court documents state that a call to the Sioux County Communications Center recorded Hebert telling another individual to say she committed the crime.

Jeremy Hebert had been found guilty that September by a Plymouth County Jury of domestic abuse assault and other crimes against his wife.

A restraining order had also been issued against him forbidding contact with Becky Hebert.

No other arrests for the slaying have been reported.