MORE I-29 BRIDGE WORK TO BEGIN AT IOWA-SOUTH DAKOTA BORDER

Traffic may be slowed again beginning Wednesday at the I-29 bridge over the Big Sioux River at the Iowa-South Dakota border.

South Dakota Department of Transportation officials say bridge repair work on the northbound lanes will begin on Wednesday, July 24th.

The contractor will be repairing and overlaying the bridge deck on those lanes.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane across the structure while work is completed.

Motorists are asked to watch for sudden slow and merging traffic.

Traffic will be separated from the work zone by concrete barrier dividers.

PCI Roads LLC of St. Michael, Minnesota is the prime contractor on the $3.6 million project.

Work is expected to be completed by this Friday.