RAGBRAI RIDERS LOVE THEIR PIE AS THEY PEDAL ACROSS IOWA

Thousands of bicyclists are making their way from Atlantic to Winterset on day two of RAGBRAI.

During the Sunday night stop in Atlantic, several members of Team Bad Monkey discussed some of their observations.

Craig Sommeren of Chicago says the host community residents are very friendly, but they never have enough of one type of pie.

OC………”make more” :09

Sommeren and teammates Zack Humphries from Kansas City and Al Hiller from Liberty, Missouri, offer some advice to those who’ve considered riding on the Register’s Great Bike Ride Across Iowa, but never tried it.

OC…………”going to happen” :12

Sommeren says he has a real worry about the week long ride, which is in its 47th year:

OC………”keep this going” :12

About ten-thousand cyclists left Council Bluffs on Sunday.

They’ll complete the ride Saturday in Keokuk about 427 miles later.