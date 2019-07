NEW VIDEO SCOREBOARD INSTALLATION BEGINS AT TYSON EVENTS CENTER

FANS WATCHING SPORTING EVENTS AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER WILL HAVE SOMETHING NEW ENHANCING THEIR EXPERIENCE BY THE TIME THE MUSKETEERS TAKE THE ICE THIS FALL.

TYSON EVENTS GENERAL MANAGER TIM SAVONA OF SPECTRA SAYS A NEW, LARGER VIDEO SCOREBOARD IS BEING INSTALLED:

SAVONA SAYS NEW VIDEO ELEMENTS ARE ALSO BEING ADDED ALONG THE SIDES OF THE ARENA:

THE NEW VIDEO BOARD REPLACES A NEARLY 15 YEAR OLD SMALL SCREEN SURROUNDED BY ADVERTISING SIGNS.

THE BID FOR THE $900,000 PROJECT WAS WON BY SOUTH DAKOTA BASED DAKTRONICS.