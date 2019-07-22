MISSOURI RIVER RELEASES HOLD STEADY DESPITE RECENT RAIN

Despite the recent rain, the Missouri River dam system in South Dakota is holding steady with water releases for the most part.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials say levels in the reservoirs appears to be leveling off and, in some cases, starting to drop.

Spokesman Mike Swenson expects water storage to peak in the next few days:

Swenson says releases from Gavins Point Dam will stay high into late summer though, because more water is coming into Fort Randall Dam further upstream:

Fort Randall Dam is actually increasing releases because of recent rain:

The Corps has said run off this year will be the second highest on record, at fifty-two million acre feet, only behind the flood year of 2011, when run off totaled sixty one million acre feet.

