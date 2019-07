JACKSON, NEBRASKA MAN FACING CHARGES AFTER MORNINGSIDE PURSUIT

A JACKSON, NEBRASKA MAN IS HOSPITALIZED WITH INJURIES AND FACING CHARGES AFTER AUTHORITIES PURSUED HIM THROUGH MORNINGSIDE SATURDAY NIGHT.

42-YEAR-OLD PHILIP JOHN MERICAL WILL BE ARRESTED ON SEVERAL TRAFFIC COUNTS AND OUTSTANDING WARRANTS ONCE HE IS RELEASED FROM THE HOSPITAL.

A WOODBURY COUNTY DEPUTY TRIED TO STOP MERICAL’S S-U-V AROUND 10:15PM AFTER IT WENT THROUGH A STOP SIGN AT GORDON DRIVE AND WESCOTT.

THE SUSPECT DROVE AROUND THE BLOCK SEVERAL TIMES, FINALLY LETTING A PASSENGER OUT, AND DROVE OFF.

THE S-U-V SPED THROUGH MORNINGSIDE, BLOWING A TIRE, WHERE MERICAL THEN JUMPED OUT AND A FOOT PURSUIT BEGAN.

WOODBURY DEPUTIES SAY MERICAL JUMPED OFF A SIX FOOT HIGH RETAINING WALL AND WAS INJURED.

HE WAS TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL BY AMBULANCE AND REFUSED TO GIVE HIS NAME TO AUTHORITIES.

THE SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT SAYS FAMILY MEMBERS CAME TO THE HOSPITAL SUNDAY NIGHT AND IDENTIFIED MERICAL, WHO REMAINS HOSPITALIZED.