HO-CHUNK VILLAGE CONTINUES TO EXPAND

MORE NEW HOUSING IS UNDER CONSTRUCTION IN WINNEBAGO, NEBRASKA.

SPOKESMAN SAM BURRISH SAYS THE NEXT PHASE OF EXPANSION IN HO-CHUNK VILLAGE IS UNDERWAY:

AROUND 281 NEW HOMES WILL BE CONSTRUCTED IN THE COMING YEARS IN WINNEBAGO, WHICH HAS SHOWN CONTINUED GROWTH:

THE FIRST PHASE OF EARTH MOVING STARTED IN EARLY JULY.

THE NEBRASKA CHAPTER OF THE AMERICAN PLANNING ASSOCIATION PRESENTED AN URBAN DESIGN AWARD TO HO-CHUNK FOR THEIR PLAN.

Photo by Ho-Chunk Inc.