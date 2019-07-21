SIOUX CITY COUPLE REMAIN HELD IN CALIFORNIA ON HUMAN SMUGGLING COUNTS

Local federal prosecutors have asked a judge in California to block the release on bond of a Sioux City woman arrested in San Diego.

Court documents show that prosecutors in California filed to prevent the release of Amy Francisco until Iowa prosecutors can appeal the decision to grant bail.

Bond was already denied for her husband, Cristobal Francisco-Nicolas while his wife originally had bond set at $20,000.

She would have to post $2,000 of that, along with signatures from two “Financially Responsible Adults”.

The couple are charged with two counts of encouraging an alien to enter the united States in violation of law and one count of unlawful possession of identification documents.

They allegedly brought a young girl and her alleged father from Guatemala into the United States.

The girl claims she was sexually assaulted while in Sioux City.

Recent court documents state that further investigation has cast doubts on claims made by the girl being held at the Francisco house in Sioux City.