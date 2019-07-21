PASTOR INJURED ON CHURCH MOTORCYCLE OUTING (UPDATE)

A Sunday afternoon motorcycle ride turned tragic for members of Boyden Iowa’s First Reformed Church.

Over 15 members of the church were on their second annual “Motorcycle Sunday Ride” from Boyden to Le Mars when their pastor lost control of his motorcycle on county road K-64 about a mile and a half north of Oyens.

Witnesses say 67-year-old David Poppen apparently got too close to the edge of the highway when his motorcycle dropped off the roadway, causing him to lose control.

The Plymouth County Sheriff says Poppen was airlifted by helicopter to Mercy One Hospital in Sioux City with critical injuries.

The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident.

Updated 10:15am 7/22/19

——————————————————–

