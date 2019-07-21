DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES DIFFER ON HEALTH CARE PROPOSALS

The four Democratic presidential candidates who spoke at a forum in Sioux City Friday agree the nation’s health care system needs reform, but they differ on how aggressive the effort should be.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren says “Medicare for All” will provide maximum coverage at a minimum price:

Warren is calling for the elimination of private medical insurance.

Former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke calls his effort “Medicare for America” — allowing Americans to buy into Medicare — on a sliding scale, based on income, but O’Rourke does not support ending private insurance.

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang supports moving to a “Medicare for All” system that would also cover non-traditional treatments, too, like acupuncture.

Candidate Marianne Williamson, an author and spiritual adviser, opposes Medicare for All.

The A-A-R-P and Des Moines Register hosted 17 Democratic presidential candidates at forums in five Iowa cities last week, all focused on senior issues.

Radio Iowa