UNITY IN THE COMMUNITY SET FOR DALE STREET PARK

“Unity in the Community” will partner with the Sioux City Police Department and Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office for the 3rd annual “Community Connection” block party on Saturday.

The free event takes place from 11am until 2pm at Dale Street Park, located at 913 15th Street and Dale.

The Unity in the Community event will have food, fun and great games along with prizes to give away.

The goal is to continue to build positive relationships and understanding with community members and local law enforcement.

Police, Sheriff’s Deputies and city officials will be on hand to meet and have fun with the residents they serve.