HO-CHUNK FARMS APPROVED TO BEGIN GROWING HEMP

Ho-Chunk Farms will soon start growing hemp on the Winnebago Tribal Reservation in Nebraska.

Aaron LaPointe Sr. is the Ag Business Manager of the farming business owned by the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska’s economic development corporation.

He says they are among 10 applicants granted a Nebraska license to start hemp farming in 2019:

LaPointe says a lot of research will go into the endeavor, which will start with a five and a half acre plot:

Nebraska received 176 applications after Governor Pete Ricketts signed the Nebraska Hemp Farming Act into law May 30th.

LaPointe says there will be jobs created in the future by the crop he says will have great sustainability:

The company’s participation is on behalf of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska and includes working with the Ag Extension Program at Little Priest Tribal College.

Photo courtesy Ho-Chunk Inc.