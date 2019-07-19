HAUG IN CUSTODY CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER

A suspect who was hospitalized and wanted by Cedar County authorities in Nebraska following a knife attack in Fordyce earlier this month is now in jail.

Cedar County Attorney Ed Matney says 44-year-old Kevin Robert Haug is charged with Attempted Murder in the First Degree, Assault in the First Degree, Burglary, Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony and Possession of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony.

Court documents state that Haug allegedly attacked 58-year-old James Olson at Haug’s wife’s residence with a pair of knives.

Haug’s daughter told police that her father had broken into the home and she found him hiding inside.

Olson was taken to a Yankton hospital by ambulance with several stab wound injuries.

Haug has been hospitalized since the evening of July 2nd from injuries sustained in a motor-vehicle collision.

He was arrested at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha by the Nebraska State Patrol.

Haug is currently being held without bond pending an appearance in Cedar County Court.