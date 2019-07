Leeds residents are getting help from the city after rats invade their neighborhood and infested a condemned home on 46th Street.

Neighbors complained to the city, fearing the rats will spread to their properties.

One man says he trapped around 80 rats in a two week period.

Several neighbors call the conditions at the property disgusting.

City officials have placed rat poison and placed a chicken wire barrier around the property.

The house has been red tagged by the city.