BOLIN GUITARS DONATED TO NATIONAL MUSIC MUSEUM

SIOUX CITY’S TOMMY BOLIN HAS A PLACE IN ROCK AND ROLL HISTORY AS A LEGENDARY GUITARIST FOR GROUPS LIKE DEEP PURPLE AND THE JAMES GANG, ALONG WITH HIS SOLO EFFORTS.

TWO GUITARS THAT ARE MODELS OF THOSE USED BY THE LATE ROCK STAR, WILL NOW HAVE A PERMANENT HOME IN THE NATIONAL MUSIC MUSEUM IN VERMILLION, SOUTH DAKOTA.

MUSEUM DIRECTOR MATT COLLINSWORTH ACCEPTED THE GUITARS IN A CEREMONY AT VANGARDE ARTS ON FRIDAY:

ONE GUITAR FEATURES A PICTURE OF BOLIN ON IT FROM HIS “TEASER” ALBUM, THE OTHER IS KNOWN AS THE TOMI-KAZE, WITH A JAPANESE PRINT DESIGN ON IT.

TOMMY’S BROTHER JOHNNIE DONATED THAT ONE WHILE SCOTT WILCOX IS DONATING THE “TEASER MODEL”:

THE MUSEUM IS EXPANDING AND BEING REMODELED RIGHT NOW, BUT COLLINSWORTH SAYS THE BOLIN GUITARS WILL BE DISPLAYED WITH THOSE FROM MUSIC LEGENDS SUCH AS ELVIS PRESLEY, LES PAUL AND JOHNNY CASH:

THE MUSEUM WAS FOUNDED IN 1973 ON THE CAMPUS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA.