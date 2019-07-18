SOUTH SIOUX AMERICAN LEGION TO HOLD FUNDRAISER FOR VANBERKUM FAMILY

South Sioux City Police Officer Brian VanBerkum returned to active duty this week, two months after he was shot twice responding to a call on May 11th.

VanBerkum is continuing to recover from those injuries, and this Saturday the American Legion in South Sioux City is holding a fundraiser for him and his family.

John Ludwig is one of the organizers of the free will offering event:

Ludwig says South Sioux and the Siouxland area continue to support the 19 year veteran officer who has also coached local school sports teams and been involved in other community activities:

The luncheon again is from 1pm until 4pm Saturday at the South Sioux Legion Hall at 19th and Dakota Avenue