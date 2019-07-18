RAGBRAI 2019 TO TAKE SOUTHERN ROUTE ACROSS IOWA

Approximately 10,000 bike riders will make their way to Council Bluffs this weekend for the start of RAGBRAI.

This year the Des Moines Register’s Great Bike Ride Across Iowa has a 427-mile southern route.

The RAGBRAI journey begins in Council Bluffs on Sunday, with the first overnight stop in Atlantic.

From there, the rest of the stops include Winterset, Indianola, Centerville, Fairfield and Burlington.

As is tradition, bicycle tires will be dipped in the Mississippi River this year in Keokuk at the end of the route on Saturday, July 27.