LE MARS WOMAN FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST MONSANTO OVER ROUNDUP CHEMICAL USE

A Le Mars woman is suing Monsanto-Bayer, the makers of the popular herbicide Round-up for the death of her husband.

Christine Kluver says in a lawsuit that the herbicide led to her husband’s cancer that ultimately caused his death.

Kluver claims Monsanto knew that glyphosate, an ingredient in Round-up, one of the world’s most widely used herbicides used on crops, lawns, and gardens, was unsafe, but continued to market and sell it anyway.

Arlen Kluver was exposed to the weed-killer for approximately 20 years while working for a Le Mars lawn service and also used it on his farm.

He died in July of 2001 at the age of 46 of non- Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

The lawsuit was filed earlier this week, and it states that Monsanto does not warn consumers of the risks associated with exposure to Round-up and glyphosate.

The lawsuit is the latest of thousands filed across the United States by plaintiffs who say that Round-up causes cancer.

At least three plaintiffs have received multi-million dollar jury verdicts in their cases against Monsanto.