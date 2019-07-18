KING BLAMES DES MOINES DEATHS ON FAILURE OF IMMIGRATION SYSTEM

Iowa Congressman Steve King says the murder of three people in Des Moines by a man believed to be in the country illegally is tragic, and the sadness of the event is compounded that it comes on the one year anniversary of the disappearance of Mollie Tibbetts.

Tibbetts was found murdered and the man accused of that crime is also believed to be a person in the united states illegally:

That suspect, 31-year-old Marvin Oswaldo Escobar-Orellana from Guatemala, gave Des Moines police a false name, Marvin Esquivel-Lopez.

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement official says Escobar-Orellana was deported in 2010 and 2011, and that ICE has filed an immigration detainer and administrative arrest warrant for him.

King says the deaths are the latest caused by the failure to enforce immigration law:

The suspect told an Iowa judge that he shot a woman in self-defense after she killed her two children.

Police say a witness told investigators that Escobar-Orellana shot Flores-Rodriguez during an argument Tuesday before going inside the family’s condo and shooting the children.

Police also say ballistic evidence supports the witness’ account.

Escobar-Orellana’s bond was at $3 million cash.