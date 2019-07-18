FORMER EYE CARE MGR PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO THEFT

A woman accused of stealing more than $6,100 in a credit card scheme has pleaded not guilty.

Woodbury County court records say 36-year-old Amy Inniss-Reyes entered the plea Tuesday to a charge of theft.

Her trial is scheduled to start September 17th.

A criminal complaint says Inniss-Reyes was managing two Exact Eye Care branches in Sioux City between April 19th and May 30th when she used three of her credit cards to obtain fraudulent refunds.

The complaint says she also told investigators that she made copies of 20 patient’s personal records, intending to use them to obtain loans.

The copies were recovered from her home.