DEREK & JODY OLSON SENTENCED TO PRISON IN WARNOCK MURDER CASE

The two men charged with murder in the 2017 death of a Bancroft, Nebraska man have each been sentenced to up to 60 years in prison.

A Cuming County Judge sentenced Derek Olson to 40-60 years for 2nd degree murder and 2-4 years for arson 2nd degree in the March 11th, 2017 death of 64-year-old Ernest Warnock.

Warnock’s body was found in the burned rubble of his home.

Investigators say Warnock had been fatally stabbed.

Olson’s father, 49-year-old Jody Olson, was also sentenced to 40-60 yrs for second degree murder.

Derek Olson must serve 19 years and Jody Olson 22 years before becoming eligible for parole.

They were each credited with over 830 days of time served in jail to date.

