SUSPECT CAUGHT AFTER FLEEING TRAFFIC STOP & CRASH

ONE MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING SEVERAL CHARGES AFTER FLEEING FROM A TRAFFIC STOP BY SIOUX CITY POLICE DURING THE NOON HOUR TUESDAY.

POLICE HAD STOPPED A TAN BUICK, AND AFTER THE DRIVER GAVE OFFICERS HIS LICENSE, HE SPED AWAY.

THE SPEEDING CAR STRUCK ANOTHER VEHICLE AT LEECH AVENUE AND SOUTH LEWIS BOULEVARD WHERE THE DRIVER THEN FLED ON FOOT, LEAVING A FEMALE PASSENGER IN HIS CAR.

POLICE CAUGHT 31-YEAR-OLD LAVELL TAYLOR A FEW BLOCKS FROM THE ACCIDENT SCENE.

TWO PEOPLE WERE TRANSPORTED TO THE HOSPITAL WITH MINOR INJURIES.

TAYLOR WAS BOOKED INTO THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON CHARGES OF ELUDING, SPEEDING, AND OTHER TRAFFIC RELATED COUNTS.

HE IS BEING HELD ON $1500 BOND.

PHOTO COURTESY KMEG